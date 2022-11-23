Loanee Danny Johnson happy at Walsall amid speculation

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 19/11/2022..Walsall FC V Crawley FC W: Danny Johnson V C: Joel Lynch.

Johnson was the main man on Saturday, popping up with a 92nd minute winner to earn Walsall all three points against Crawley when it looked like they might have to settle for one.

Talk after the game inevitably turned to the on-loan Mansfield marksman's future, and whether Walsall will be able to keep him for the rest of the season.

But Johnson said he would 'live for the moment' and was just glad to be back on the score sheet again with his tenth of the season and said he had set himself a target of 15 by Christmas.

He said: "That is the best I have managed before so I want to match that. I had been a bit concerned by my lack of goals in recent weeks so it was nice to score against Crawley - particularly the winner of course but I was just relieved to see it go in.

"I am enjoying my football and everyone seems happy at the moment with me and the atmosphere is good so I don't think of anything else except the next game.