Walsall 2-1 Crawley - player ratings

Danny Johnson and Crawley's Joel Lynch

Owen Evans

Protected well again by his defence, kicking and distribution were good. However, he couldn’t do much about the goal Crawley scored.

Looked safe 8

Hayden White

Three weeks after scoring his first Walsall goal, he now has a second. Netted the Saddlers’ equaliser after getting forward and defended well.

Scored 8

Liam Gordon

Went close a number of times, denied by a good goalkeeper and some bad luck. Perhaps needed a little more composure in front of goal.

Dangerous 9

Donervon Daniels

Commanding at the back and supported the midfield and forwards well.

Commanding 8

Manny Monthe

Steady on the ball, good distribution, marshalled defence well.

Another good game 8

Tom Knowles

Always dangerous and creative, again needed a little more composure but set up and attempted chances.

Tricky 8

Brandon Comley

Another player who helped anchor the midfield and got forward well as Walsall looked for the second goal.

Supportive 8

Jacob Maddox

Usual lively performance and gave Crawley defence plenty to think about right from the start.

Lively 8

Isaac Hutchinson

One of a number of players unlucky not to score and gave the visitors plenty of problems.

Creative 8

Liam Bennett

One of the stand-out performers in a very good team show.

Highlight 9

Danny Johnson

You probably wouldn’t see a better finish for the winning goal in any of the four divisions. Signing Johnson on a permanent deal in January simply must be top of the Saddlers’ priorities.

Match winner 9

SUBSTITUTES