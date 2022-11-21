Walsall 2-1 Crawley - player ratings

Owen Evans
Protected well again by his defence, kicking and distribution were good. However, he couldn’t do much about the goal Crawley scored.
Looked safe 8
Hayden White
Three weeks after scoring his first Walsall goal, he now has a second. Netted the Saddlers’ equaliser after getting forward and defended well.
Scored 8
Liam Gordon
Went close a number of times, denied by a good goalkeeper and some bad luck. Perhaps needed a little more composure in front of goal.
Dangerous 9
Donervon Daniels
Commanding at the back and supported the midfield and forwards well.
Commanding 8
Manny Monthe
Steady on the ball, good distribution, marshalled defence well.
Another good game 8
Tom Knowles
Always dangerous and creative, again needed a little more composure but set up and attempted chances.
Tricky 8
Brandon Comley
Another player who helped anchor the midfield and got forward well as Walsall looked for the second goal.
Supportive 8
Jacob Maddox
Usual lively performance and gave Crawley defence plenty to think about right from the start.
Lively 8
Isaac Hutchinson
One of a number of players unlucky not to score and gave the visitors plenty of problems.
Creative 8
Liam Bennett
One of the stand-out performers in a very good team show.
Highlight 9
Danny Johnson
You probably wouldn’t see a better finish for the winning goal in any of the four divisions. Signing Johnson on a permanent deal in January simply must be top of the Saddlers’ priorities.
Match winner 9
SUBSTITUTES
Andy Williams (for Bennett 60) Came on with enough time to join the onslaught towards Crawley’s goal and contributed well 7; Jack Earing (for Comley 70) Second substitute appearance since injury and looks to be back to full fitness. Maybe ready for a start. 7; Douglas James-Taylor (for Maddox 87) Little time to make an impact; Taylor Allen (for Gordon 87) Little time to make an impact. Not used: Kinsella; McEntee; Maher.