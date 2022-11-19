Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn hoping World Cup will lead to increased crowds

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is hoping the World Cup break will attract a few more people to their forthcoming home games.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
The Saddlers play at home for the first time this month when they entertain Crawley Town today, swiftly followed by the FA Cup game with Carlisle in a week.

Flynn said as a player he loved playing in front of a large crown particularly at Bradford City, with the Bantams well backed by supporters.

He said: “It’s a good product if we can call it that - there are some good footballers at this level and some good games – the improvement in the pitches has helped with that.

“We are trying to attract the youngsters – the ones who will become lifelong Saddlers fans and this might be a good opportunity for them to see what we are about.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

