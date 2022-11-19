Walsall boss Michael Flynn hoping World Cup will lead to increased crowds

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers play at home for the first time this month when they entertain Crawley Town today, swiftly followed by the FA Cup game with Carlisle in a week.

Flynn said as a player he loved playing in front of a large crown particularly at Bradford City, with the Bantams well backed by supporters.

He said: “It’s a good product if we can call it that - there are some good footballers at this level and some good games – the improvement in the pitches has helped with that.