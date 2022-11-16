Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn: Good reasons for Peter Clarke loan move

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall boss Michael Flynn won't be pushed on the reasons behind Peter Clarke being loaned out to Oldham.

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 23/08/22 WALSALL VS CHARLTON ATHLETIC Unhappy with the referee at half time is Peter Clarke..
Clarke joined the National League strugglers - one of his former clubs - on loan until January just before the Carlisle game.

He made his debut in Oldham's 2-0 defeat at home to Barnet - a result which dropped them into the National League drop zone.

Flynn said there were reasons behind Clarke going back up North outside of on-field matters but they would remain in-house. He said: "There have been no fall outs or anything like that, but there are good reasons for him going to Oldham.

"He is a fantastic guy and a great professional and it will do him good to get some game time there at a club he knows well."

Clarke played with Flynn at Blackpool and has had a previous spell at Oldham between 2016-19 when the Latics were in the football league.

The 40-year-old is a veteran of nearly 900 league games in a 23-year-league career.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
