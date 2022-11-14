Notification Settings

Solid Saddlers stay firm in Cumbria: Carlisle 0-0 Walsall - ratings

Paul Jenkins

Paul Jenkins rates the Walsall players after their goalless draw at Carlisle.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/11/22.CARLISLE V WALSALL.Donervon Daniels and Morgan Feeney.

Owen Evans 8

Did what he needed to do when called upon. Didn’t really have to make a proper save but good understanding with his defence.

Reliable 8

Hayden White

Cleared up a number of Carlisle attacks, particularly in the first half, and looked good on the ball, distributing it well.

Safe 8

LiAm Gordon

Helped form a solid defensive unit that restricted Carlisle, particularly in the second half when he could have tired.

Team Player 8

Donervon Daniels

Fairly anonymous but did his job in helping to marshal the defence and the team in a game of few chances

Dependable 8

Manny Monthe

No mistakes or errors, the Carlisle forwards got behind him a couple of times but danger was averted

Steady 7

Tom Knowles

Full of running and a lively performance, but didn’t really get any rewards for his efforts in a dour game

Tricky 7

Brandon Comley

Supported the attack and defence well, had to be busy in a game which could have gone either way.

Versatile 7

Jacob Maddox

Looked dangerous and full of running throughout the game. Possibly needs a little bit more of the composure his boss talked about in front of goal

Energetic 7

Issac Hutchinson

Didn’t have as good a game as last weekend, with few chances created by him or for him but didn’t really do anything wrong.

Quiet 7

Liam Bennett

Back in the side after missing out on the Wycombe game. Ffitted back in well and welcomed back by team-mates.

Slotted in well 7

Danny Johnson

Didn’t really have many chances but did see one shot saved. Was always available for a pass but Walsall couldn’t create much for him.

Potentially dangerous 7

Substitutes

Andy Williams (for Johnson, 78); Jack Earing (for Knowles, 71). Subs not used: McEntee: Cashman; Allen; Maher; James-Taylor

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

