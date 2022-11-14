Solid Saddlers stay firm in Cumbria: Carlisle 0-0 Walsall - ratings

Owen Evans 8
Did what he needed to do when called upon. Didn’t really have to make a proper save but good understanding with his defence.
Reliable 8
Hayden White
Cleared up a number of Carlisle attacks, particularly in the first half, and looked good on the ball, distributing it well.
Safe 8
LiAm Gordon
Helped form a solid defensive unit that restricted Carlisle, particularly in the second half when he could have tired.
Team Player 8
Donervon Daniels
Fairly anonymous but did his job in helping to marshal the defence and the team in a game of few chances
Dependable 8
Manny Monthe
No mistakes or errors, the Carlisle forwards got behind him a couple of times but danger was averted
Steady 7
Tom Knowles
Full of running and a lively performance, but didn’t really get any rewards for his efforts in a dour game
Tricky 7
Brandon Comley
Supported the attack and defence well, had to be busy in a game which could have gone either way.
Versatile 7
Jacob Maddox
Looked dangerous and full of running throughout the game. Possibly needs a little bit more of the composure his boss talked about in front of goal
Energetic 7
Issac Hutchinson
Didn’t have as good a game as last weekend, with few chances created by him or for him but didn’t really do anything wrong.
Quiet 7
Liam Bennett
Back in the side after missing out on the Wycombe game. Ffitted back in well and welcomed back by team-mates.
Slotted in well 7
Danny Johnson
Didn’t really have many chances but did see one shot saved. Was always available for a pass but Walsall couldn’t create much for him.
Potentially dangerous 7
Substitutes
Andy Williams (for Johnson, 78); Jack Earing (for Knowles, 71). Subs not used: McEntee: Cashman; Allen; Maher; James-Taylor