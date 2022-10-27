Notification Settings

Walsall pals so happy for Liam Gordon

Walsall FCPublished: Comments

Michael Flynn and Donervon Daniels could not have been more happy for Liam Gordon after the defender’s first goal for Walsall.

Liam Gordon

Gordon netted in Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over Harrogate Town – just his second league start since he was told he may have had to retire or have his leg amputated after a bizarre foot injury in the summer.

And his Saddlers boss and defensive partner could not hide their delight. “Liam is a smashing lad who is so kind hearted, hard working and genuine,” said Flynn. “I’m really pleased that his hard work is paying off.

“He’s still not fully match fit, that’s why we took him off as we didn’t want to risk an injury, the same with Jacob Maddox. That probably unsettled us a little bit, if I’m honest.

“But I can’t risk any of them getting injured.”

And the Saddlers boss expects him to keep getting better with more time on the pitch.

“I’m delighted for him and Liam will only get better,” said Flynn. “He’s at a good age.

“We need to get his match fitness up, but it’s not often he gets done one against one. He gives you a threat going forward and he could be a key player for us.”

And Daniels added: “Gords has put in the work and he deserves this. He really showed the fans that he’s capable of what the gaffer has brought him in for.

“I’m proud of him and I’m sure a lot of the boys are proud of him.

“It’s a top night for him. He’s persevered through his setback with the support of the boys and he’s deserved this chance. We’re buzzing for him and long may it continue.”

Most Read

