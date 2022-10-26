Notification Settings

'Our best first half of the season!' Walsall fans delighted after Harrogate win - WATCH

Walsall fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 3-1 win over Harrogate Town.

The Saddlers were in ruthless and dominant fashion and took a deserved lead through Danny Johnson from the penalty spot.

The chances kept coming and Liam Gordon found the roof of the net with a wonderful effort to make it 2-0, before Isaac Hutchinson rounded off an excellent team move to make it 3-0 before half-time.

Harrogate started the second half better and actually got into Walsall’s box, despite doing very little with it, but the Saddlers recovered and found their feet again.

Several good chances came and went without the ball crashing into the net for a fourth time, before Harrogate finally struck late on through Matty Daly.

