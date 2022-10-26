'Our best first half of the season!' Walsall fans delighted after Harrogate win - WATCH

Walsall fans

The Saddlers were in ruthless and dominant fashion and took a deserved lead through Danny Johnson from the penalty spot.

The chances kept coming and Liam Gordon found the roof of the net with a wonderful effort to make it 2-0, before Isaac Hutchinson rounded off an excellent team move to make it 3-0 before half-time.

Harrogate started the second half better and actually got into Walsall’s box, despite doing very little with it, but the Saddlers recovered and found their feet again.