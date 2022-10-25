Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn praises Walsall's medical department

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Michael Flynn has heaped praise on Walsall’s medical department and believes the club is in safe hands with the ‘good team’ they have at the helm.

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn

Despite being desperately unfortunate with several long-term injuries to players, the Saddlers have yet to see a player break down with an avoidable muscle injury this season.

“The fact we haven’t had one muscle injury – touch wood – all season is testament to Dan McCrea (head of sports science), Ellie (Hargreaves, physio) and the players, the way they look after themselves,” Flynn said.

“Myself, Wayne, Sads, Dan Watson, we programme the training sessions, to make sure we have our methodology right. It’s a good team here. It’s something I’m really proud of the staff for, if all of these injuries were muscle injuries then rightly so there’d be fingers pointed about what we are actually doing.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News