Michael Flynn praises Walsall's medical department

Despite being desperately unfortunate with several long-term injuries to players, the Saddlers have yet to see a player break down with an avoidable muscle injury this season.
“The fact we haven’t had one muscle injury – touch wood – all season is testament to Dan McCrea (head of sports science), Ellie (Hargreaves, physio) and the players, the way they look after themselves,” Flynn said.
“Myself, Wayne, Sads, Dan Watson, we programme the training sessions, to make sure we have our methodology right. It’s a good team here. It’s something I’m really proud of the staff for, if all of these injuries were muscle injuries then rightly so there’d be fingers pointed about what we are actually doing.”