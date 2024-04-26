Mat Sadler pens fresh terms at Walsall

Under Sadler, Walsall have registered their highest points tally since suffering relegation to League Two in 2019, and have also posted the most wins and goals scored in eight years (since the 2015/16 season).

Sadler, who was appointed as permanent manager in May 2023 following a three-game stint in interim charge towards the end of last season, says there is only one place he wants to be after penning fresh terms with the Saddlers.

"I am delighted to get it sorted," he said. "There was only one place I wanted to be. I'm delighted to continue the progression and move it forward next season.

"We want consistency running throughout the club. I have a great relationship with Ben Boycott, Leigh Pomlett, Matt Jordan and Stefan Gamble. We recognise that we're trying to build a football club that we're all proud of and this is a continuation of that, solidifying my role and then continuing that build within the place.

"We're trying to, piece by piece, put things together. That continuity and progress can only be the route and foundation for success."