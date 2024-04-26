AFC Wimbledon v Walsall: George Bennett's predicted line-up

(3-1-4-2)

Jackson Smith

Was back between the sticks last weekend after returning from concussion and made two impressive stops despite the defeat.

David Okagbue

Okagbue has had a positive loan spell at Walsall. The young defender has grown both as a player and a character since arriving on loan from Stoke City.

Donervon Daniels

The skipper has regained his place in the team over the past three games at the expense of Emmanuel Adegboyega.

Taylor Allen