AFC Wimbledon v Walsall: George Bennett's predicted line-up
George Bennett gives his predicted line-up ahead of Walsall's trip to AFC Wimbledon.
(3-1-4-2)
Jackson Smith
Was back between the sticks last weekend after returning from concussion and made two impressive stops despite the defeat.
David Okagbue
Okagbue has had a positive loan spell at Walsall. The young defender has grown both as a player and a character since arriving on loan from Stoke City.
Donervon Daniels
The skipper has regained his place in the team over the past three games at the expense of Emmanuel Adegboyega.
Taylor Allen