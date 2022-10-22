Walsall open talks on Danny Johnson's future

Danny Johnson celebrates his goal

Striker Johnson, 29, has scored 10 goals in 18 appearances for the Saddlers a few months into a thus-far prolific and impressive half-season loan.

His deal with the Saddlers runs until the New Year and boss Michael Flynn revealed dialogue has started with the striker’s parent club. Flynn, though, did warn that patience is required in those negotiations and there may not be an outcome until the turn of the year.

“I’ve spoken to Mansfield, the chairman’s spoken to Mansfield as well,” said Flynn, who takes his side to Sutton United’s Gander Green Lane in League Two today. “We’re not going to know definitely until closer to it (the window), it’s as simple as that.

“It’s not through a lack of trying, the dialogue has started a few weeks ago, we are on it and we’ve just got to be patient.”

Welshman Flynn also revealed the Saddlers are set for the visit of owners Trivela, including co-chairman Ben Boycott and Matt Jordan, on Monday as attention turns to decision-making.

The ownership consortium visit the club from Alabama in the United States every couple of months for forward planning.

They will take in home games with Harrogate and Rochdale next week.

Flynn said: “Every manager will want as big a budget as can get, but I’m here, a custodian of Walsall Football Club, so to speak, the club will be long after I’ve gone and the players.

“It’s a special club run in the right way, the new owners have got really solid, achievable ambitions, they’re not here to make a quick buck.