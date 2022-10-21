Walsall launched investigation after alleged racial abuse

Walsall

The Saddlers were beaten in the clash at the Poundland Bescot Stadium - and it was subsequently revealed that an alleged racist comment was directed towards a visiting player.

The club have said in a statement they are 'appalled' by the incident and are working closely with both MK Dons and West Midlands Police to investigate - and have called for fans who have any information to step forward.

The statement read: "Walsall Football Club are aware of an alleged racist comment directed towards a Milton Keynes Dons player during the first half of Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

"The Club are appalled to learn of this incident and we are working closely with MK Dons and West Midlands Police on this matter.

"We are investigating this matter and we encourage anyone with information that could help identify the individual/individuals to come forward to Walsall Football Club or West Midlands Police.

"Racist and discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.