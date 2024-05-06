Closure order issued against nuisance business host to 'drug taking and disorder'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police successfully applied for a closure order against Hayat Convenience Store on Friday, with the owners also having to pay £2,400 in court costs.

Officers said they had listened to concerns from residents in the community about suspected drug taking and disorder at the site.

The closure order against the business on Coventry Road, Small Heath, was granted by Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

Hayat Convenience Store. Photo: West Midlands Police

PC Ellis Hancock, from the Washwood Heath neighbourhood team, based at Nechells said: “This property was a source of significant distress for many in the Small Heath community.

"We received numerous complaints regarding anti-social behaviour, and in response, we worked alongside our partners, including trading standards, to take decisive action.

“We're pleased to report that a closure order was successfully obtained through the courts this morning. Our hope is that this will significantly improve the quality of life for residents who have been negatively impacted by the anti-social behaviour originating from this property."