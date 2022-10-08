Walsall 3 AFC Wimbledon 1 - Report

Tom Knowles scores and celebrates

The on-loan Mansfield striker rounded Wimbledon keeper Nik Tzanev to slot home five minutes into the second half and put the Saddlers 2-1 up.

Issac Hutchinson had earlier given the hosts a dream start by netting his first goal for the club.

But the visitors equalised through Ryley Towler and were the better team before Johnson put the hosts back in front, substitute Tom Knowles sealing the win late on.

Analysis

The Saddlers were much improved after taking the lead for the second time out and while their one-goal lead was never comfortable, there were relatively few scares before Knowles tapped home Hutchinson’s cross three minutes into stoppage time.

Johnson had also been on the mark four days previously when Michael Flynn’s team beat Northampton to snap a 12-match winless run and is the undoubted star of their season so far.

The 29-year-old, whose loan is due to expire in January, had barely touched the ball before being played in by strike partner Douglas James-Taylor. He never looked like making a mistake with the finish.

This was a big result for the Saddlers, moving them within striking distance of the top half of League Two. In the space of a week they have taken seven points from nine and the mood around the Poundland Bescot Stadium has been transformed.

The performance, particularly in the first half, was a long way from perfect. There is plenty for Flynn to work on but at least now he and his team are once again looking up the table, rather than down.

Such have been the issues with fitness and form, this was the first time Flynn had named an unchanged line-up since the opening fortnight of the season.

The hosts could not have wished for a better start. Taylor Allen played their first corner of the game low with Brandon Comley taking advantage of ample time and space to turn and chip in a cross, Hutchinson volleying the subsequent clearance into the net via the aid of a big deflection.

Yet the Saddlers were unable to build on the early breakthrough and by the time the equaliser arrived in the 21st minute, it was deserved.

This time it was the hosts who fell short when defending a corner, Towler hitting home through a crowd after Lee Brown’s delivery was not cleared.

Allen and Donervon Daniels both went into the book in quick succession as the hosts struggled with the visitors direct and physical approach.

Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans made two saves in quick succession to ensure the scores were level at the break, first tipping over Ayoub Assal’s drive before, from the corner, showing split-second reactions to keep out Harry Pell’s header.

Pell had been competely unmarked and the Saddlers shaky defence had another let-off within seconds of the restart. Monthe missed the ball, giving Ethan Chislett a sight at goal. Daniels threw himself In the way of the shot to send it wide.

That proved a big moment when, from almost nowhere, the Saddlers went back ahead. Daniels won the ball on halfway and found James-Taylor, the latter picking out Johnson’s run with a pinpoint reverse pass. The striker, starved of service in the first half, was not going to pass up the opportunity and coolly rounded the advancing Nik Tzanev before slotting home.

Unlike the first half, when the Saddlers allowed the visitors to gradually grasp the upper hand, this time they were able to maintain some control, the threat from their opponent greatly reduced.

There were no chances at either end before James-Taylor volleyed wide after a misdirected clearance had fallen into his path with 14 minutes remaining.

In stoppage time, Knowles removed any remaining doubt about the result when he tapped home Hutchinson’s low cross.

Key Moments

5 GOAL Walsall make the perfect start as Isaac Hutchinson volleys home his first goal for the club.

21 GOAL All square. Ryley Towler stabs home from close range after the Saddlers fail to clear a corner.

50 GOAL Walsall back ahead. Danny Johnson latches on to Douglas James-Taylor's reverse pass, rounds the keeper and slots home.

90+3 GOAL Tom Knowles makes the points safe, tapping home Hutchinson’s cross.

Teams

Saddlers (3-5-2): Evans, White, Daniels (Clarke 78), Monthe, Bennett, Kinsella, Hutchinson, Comley, Allen, James-Taylor (Williams 77), Johnson (Knowles 85) Subs not used: Gordon, Maddox, Cashman, Maher.