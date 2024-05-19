West Brom skipper Jed Wallace excited for bright future despite play-off disappointment

After a goalless stalemate in the first leg, Southampton finally broke Albion's resistance when Will Smallbone crashed a venomous strike beyond Alex Palmer at his near post four minutes after the restart.

Adam Armstrong scored a brace to wrap up the win - caressing a clinical finish into the bottom corner, before converting from the spot after Tom Fellows was adjudged to have fouled Ryan Manning.

Cedric Kipre headed in a consolation at the death but Albion skipper was disappointed not to have been able to produce the type of performance he knows his team are capable of.

"It was a tight game. Coming here, we knew that maybe we should've sneaked ahead in the first game," Wallace said.

"We wanted to keep it tight and we knew that the first goal was going to be big in the game.

"They capitalised and it was a good finish.

"Then when we're chasing the game it's a little bit more open.