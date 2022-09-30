Donervon Daniels: Walsall are frustrated but won’t panic

Donervon Daniels

The Saddlers go to Stockport County tomorrow looking to halt an 11-game winless run across all competitions and get moving back up the League Two table.

On whether there is a sense of panic among Michael Flynn’s squad, Daniels said: “I don’t feel panicked. I feel frustrated.

“My emotions are more towards frustration and annoyance, but that comes from the confidence and trust I have in my team-mates.

“I would be genuinely honest if I didn’t think we were good enough.

“The fans that come and watch us home and away, they’ve seen things in this tough period to believe in this squad.

“We haven’t always allowed them to go home with the three points, but we haven’t been far off.

“I’m grateful for the fans since the day I walked through this door, and I hope they continue to stick with us.

“We need them and it will come good.”

Daniels is encouraged by the fact Walsall are yet to be blown away by anyone in the division as he looks for the side to avoid any more costly lapses in concentration.

Who he will play alongside at Edgeley Park is a little unclear given Peter Clarke started against Tranmere Rovers while Manny Monthe was an unused substitute.

There is potential for both of them to be with Daniels at the back should Flynn opt to return to a 3-5-2 formation against the Hatters.

In midfield, there are also places up for grabs, with Jack Earing potentially missing out after limping off with a knock last weekend.

The Saddlers are still looking to find the right combination in attack, too, with Andy Williams perhaps set to return to the bench while he is yet to score for the club.

Daniels, regardless of the specific line-up, ultimately believes the quality of the group will shine through. Time, though, is of the essence as Walsall are already nine-points adrift of the play-offs and cannot afford their winless streak to continue for much longer.

Daniels added: “We have a really good team.

“If you look at us individually and collectively, we can play a variety of systems.

“The gaffer mentioned a few weeks back that we’ve got to cut out individual mistakes, we’ve got to believe in each other, trust each other, and the rest will come too.

“I don’t see it as being this big thing. We are not out there getting smoked.

“It’s maybe lapses of concentration here and there at times.

“But I don’t want to make excuses because we should be going in the opposite direction to where we are currently going but we are working extremely hard.