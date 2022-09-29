Notification Settings

Michael Flynn proud of Walsall youngster Ronan Maher's international call-up

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is ‘very proud’ of Ronan Maher and hopes he returns from international duty with a spring in his step.

Walsall's Ronan Maher
Academy product Maher – who has established himself in the senior set-up for the Saddlers this season – has been away with Ireland Under-19s.

The 17-year-old playmaker featured in victories over Gibraltar and Wales as Ireland topped their group in Euro qualifying.

He is now reporting back to Essington with Walsall as they look to end their winless streak at Stockport County on Saturday, and Flynn said: “I’m very proud of Ronan. I’ve had a few messages with him.

“He made an impact which I’m sure he would do at his age with other good players.

“It’s good for him. It’s another learning experience for him and one to grab with both hands. Representing your country, there’s no better feeling.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

