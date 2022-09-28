Jacob Maddox out to kick-start his and Walsall's season

Jacob Maddox

Maddox recently joined Michael Flynn’s Saddlers as a free agent having left Portuguese top-flight outfit Vitoria Guimaraes.

He was previously at Chelsea as a teenager and while some of his old team-mates are now thriving in the Premier League, the 23-year-old wants to kick-start his career in League Two.

Maddox said on his youth success: “I was at Bristol City and at 14, I got the move to Chelsea.

“I was in a digs family, which was obviously a big thing at the time being quite young.

“I adapted quite well and going through the set-up at Chelsea, I was very privileged. It was a massive opportunity. I won numerous trophies with the team – the Uefa Youth League when I was playing two years up, and two FA Youth Cups.

“It was great getting the best coaching in the world and playing with some of the best players.

“Some of them now that were in my team, they’re flying. I had a great upbringing.

“I was with Reece James, Mason Mount and Trevoh Chalobah. I’m still great friends with all of them

“I speak to them a lot. I’m very happy to see how they’re doing and even now, I’m confident if I get a few games I can build the levels as well.”

Maddox made the bold move of heading to Portugal in August 2020 as he joined Vitoria.

He made a substitute appearance at Benfica in the Taca de Liga as he played five times across all competitions before an injury in his first season.

He then spent last season on loan at Burton Albion.

“I went there two years ago. My first season I was involved and sadly, I got injured,” said Maddox

“I was playing in stadiums like Benfica and Sporting Lisbon – not many players can do that. I’ve had a lot of experience with high-pressure occasions, I would say.

“All I need to do now is take that in my stride, build off that experience, and I feel I can do that.”

Maddox is keen to grasp the opportunity afforded to him at Walsall with both hands as he added: “I’ve been at big clubs, but if I’m not playing, I’d rather back my ability and show what I can do.