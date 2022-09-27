Michael Flynn tells Walsall to stop throwing possession away

Michael Flynn

Flynn insists the Saddlers are often gifting possession back to the opposition with poor throws or wayward touches following them.

A prime example came before Tranmere Rovers worked their way up the pitch and scored a 95th-minute winner to condemn Flynn’s men to another defeat on Saturday.

Flynn said on Elliott Nevitt’s last-gasp header at Bescot: “It’s come from our throw-in, and that’s not good enough.

“I’ve been on about throw-ins all season. It’s a little bit embarrassing that I’ve got to take players to the side on the training ground and actually show them how to receive throw-ins and what to do on throw-ins. They’re professional footballers, so it’s a big concern of mine.

“It’s the most restarts in a game, and we’re turning possession over way too many times from something as simple as a throw-in.

“I’m not going to come and talk a load of coach education slogans and terminology.

“I’m going to say it how everyone will understand it.

“We work hard on the training ground and the boys are working hard on the pitch, but it’s just that nemesis of both boxes.

“They need to snap out of it and improve because if they don’t, they won’t be here much longer.”

Meanwhile, Flynn insists the Saddlers’ knack of conceding late goals is down to lapses in concentration and not a lack of fitness.

Walsall conceded in the dying seconds against Tranmere having also let in a late double to lose against Grimsby Town in late August.

The 1-1 draw with Stevenage on August 13 – which can now perhaps be looked upon as the moment that sparked the current 11-game winless run – saw them dealt a crushing blow as Danny Rose netted in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Flynn said on the late goals they have let in up to yet this campaign: “It’s down to concentration. It’s nothing to do with fitness.

“It can’t be fitness when (Tranmere) score in the 96th minute and we could’ve scored in the 95th. That doesn’t add up.

“It is a lack of concentration and a lack of sensing danger or going for the kill.