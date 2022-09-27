Liam Gordon keeping faith in Walsall after return from injury

Liam Gordon

Gordon – who was told he may have had to retire or have his leg amputated after a bizarre foot injury in the summer – made his first league appearance for the Saddlers this past weekend.

The 23-year-old came on at left midfield in the 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers and showed some encouraging signs with his direct approach.

He is keen to keep building as he said: “I want to show the fans what I was brought here to do. That’s what I want.

“Obviously, we took a step back with my injury, but that doesn’t change my goal.

“I still want to show the fans what I can do.