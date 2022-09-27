Notification Settings

Liam Gordon keeping faith in Walsall after return from injury

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Liam Gordon is out to prove his worth for Walsall following his injury nightmare and get them firing again, insisting: “I still believe in this team.”

Liam Gordon
Gordon – who was told he may have had to retire or have his leg amputated after a bizarre foot injury in the summer – made his first league appearance for the Saddlers this past weekend.

The 23-year-old came on at left midfield in the 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers and showed some encouraging signs with his direct approach.

He is keen to keep building as he said: “I want to show the fans what I was brought here to do. That’s what I want.

“Obviously, we took a step back with my injury, but that doesn’t change my goal.

“I still want to show the fans what I can do.

“I still believe in this team and think we can do big things.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

