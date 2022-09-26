Walsall 0-1 Tranmere - Player ratings

Walsall v Tranmere (Owen Russell)

OWEN EVANS

Made a strong save to keep out a header from Turnbull but perhaps should have done better with the winner, having parried the ball into Nevitt’s direction.

Late goal 6

LIAM BENNETT

Keen to get forward and make things happen. Doesn’t always come off but Bennett is never scared to get on the ball and try to get Walsall up the pitch.

Pushing forward 7

DONERVON DANIELS

Dominant in the air once again, winning nine aerial duels. Defended solidly, although he will be disappointed with Nevitt’s header deep into stoppage time.

Aerial prowess 7

PETER CLARKE

Came in for Monthe in a back four and also impressed in the air, winning eight aerial duels. Not quite as convincing as centre-half partner Daniels on the whole.

Battled 6

TAYLOR ALLEN

Did well to deal with a dangerous ball across goal towards the end and went close to scoring before that. Had a decent game despite the result.

Decent 7

LIAM KINSELLA

Put himself about in the middle of the park but not performing at his best. Gave the ball away a few too many times.

Stray passes 6

JACK Earing

Went off with an apparent injury shortly into the second half. Put himself about beforehand without having a big impact.

Knock 6

JACOB MADDOX

Fluffed his lines with a late chance and was below-par for most of the game. Picked up a yellow card and was also too wasteful with the ball in midfield.

Wasteful 5

TOM KNOWLES

Was coming in off the left in the first half and struggled to get involved. Better when more central in the second period.

Tried 6

DANNY JOHNSON

Struggled to make anything stick as Tranmere centre-halves Simeu and Turnbull looked comfortable with whatever was thrown at them.

Lost the battle 5

ANDY WILLIAMS

Similarly failed to hold the ball up effectively. Remains goalless for Walsall and did not look like scoring.

Ineffective 5

SUBSTITUTES

Liam Gordon (for Earing, 54)

Gave Walsall some width and pace. 6

Brandon Comley (for Williams, 66)

Did not have a huge influence. 5