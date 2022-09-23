Notification Settings

Michael Flynn insists Walsall need to 'stick together' through winless run

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Michael Flynn has highlighted the importance of everyone sticking together as Walsall aim to lift the mood with a much-needed win.

Michael Flynn
The Saddlers welcome Tranmere Rovers to Bescot tomorrow looking to end a 10-game winless run in all competitions.

Flynn wants supporters and players alike to keep singing from the same hymn sheet as he said: "We've got to. If they thought we were going to be in the top five or top seven at this stage of the season with all the injuries we've had, it's not that simple.

"We are in a tough situation. I know that the majority of fans appreciate that and understand it.

"It's not something where I want to be on this run. It's not something the fans want to be on or the players want to be on."

Flynn added: "We're all in it together. It's been a difficult situation with everything we've had to go through, but we've stuck together.

"That gives me more things to be positive about than not be."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

