Walsall's Jack Earing hailed by boss Michael Flynn

Jack Earing

Earing, after three games as an unused substitute in League Two, returned to the fold as the Saddlers lost 2-1 at Cheltenham Town in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

The attack-minded midfielder got the assist for Danny Johnson’s goal after being denied what appeared to be a stonewall penalty at Whaddon Road.

“I’ve spoken to Jack and he’s been playing within himself in terms of not taking many risks,” said Flynn.

“We’ve played him further forward, which he says is his favoured position. We’ve given him an opportunity, and as much as he didn’t take it against West Ham’s kids, I thought he took it. I thought he did very well.”

Flynn insists Earing and anyone else at Walsall will play if they deserve to.

“I’m fair with them. If Jack’s playing better than Tom Knowles, for example, Jack will play,” added Flynn.

“It doesn’t benefit me to play someone not in form, it’s ludicrous.

“Liam Bennett has been outstanding. He’s on loan, and I’m not favouring one of our own players over a loan player. I’d never do that.