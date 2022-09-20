Notification Settings

Walsall could be forced to boost goalkeeping ranks

By Joe Edwards

Michael Flynn admits Walsall may need to look into boosting their goalkeeping department as they determine the extent of an injury to Adam Przybek.

Owen Evans has been Walsall's only fit keeper for recent games
The Saddlers – who travel to Cheltenham Town in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight – have only had first-choice shot-stopper Owen Evans to call upon for their last two games.

Przybek has been struggling with a knock and Flynn could enter the free-agent market to give themselves adequate cover.

Former Derby County youth keeper Bradley Foster has been training with Walsall for several weeks and been spotted taking part in pre-match warm-up drills led by goalkeeping coach Dan Watson.

Foster, with Przybek absent, was even part of the group that travelled to Brisbane Road for Saturday’s 1-0 loss to League Two leaders Leyton Orient.

Asked whether the Saddlers could possibly sign Foster, who was most recently with non-league Ilkeston Town and also on the books of Stoke City as a teenager, Flynn said: “Possibly, we’ll have to see how long Adam is out for.

“But obviously Brad is a local boy. He’s coming to help as in be a training goalkeeper, helping with the warm-up.

“It’s fair play to the lad because obviously he’s not getting paid and he’s working hard day in and day out. That’s helping us as otherwise we would only have Owen, even for training.”

Flynn, meanwhile, has a few selection issues to contemplate for Cheltenham clash. Having been blighted by injuries, the Walsall chief will also be without youngster Ronan Maher after his Ireland Under-19s call-up for Euro qualifiers against Gibraltar, Wales and Hungary.

“It’s going to be even shorter as Ronan’s unavailable because he’s going away on international duty,” added Flynn.

“We had six on the bench (on Saturday), and two of them were 17-year-olds, no goalkeeper on there. I can’t wave a magic wand. It is what it is.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

