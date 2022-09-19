Leyton Orient 1 Walsall 0 - Player Ratings

Leyton Orient v Walsall action (pic Owen Russell)

Owen Evans

Put Walsall in danger early on having hesitated to come off his line, almost letting Sotiriou in on goal. Looked unsure with aerial balls and his distribution let him down on a few occasions.

Hesitant 5

Liam Bennett

Showed flashes of quality but did not perform quite at his usual high level. Caught in possession a couple of times.

Quieter 6

Donervon Daniels

Bailed Evans out for his early mistake and found himself in the right place to stop a few attacks, although Walsall failed to get anything from the game.

Interceptions 7

Manny Monthe

Used his speed and strength effectively to win a series of duels, but would often follow those up with a wayward pass or heavy touch.

Lapses 6

Taylor Allen

Worked hard on the left up against a tricky customer in Smyth. Struggled to make his presence felt going forward.

Nullified 6

Liam Kinsella

Plugged away as ever in the middle of the park. Picked up a booking in the first half for a cynical foul.

Work 6

Brandon Comley

Replaced by Maher late on. Put himself about but did not have a marked influence on proceedings.

Faded 5

Isaac Hutchinson

More lively in the first half and keen to get on the ball. Had an effort from long range that forced a save from Vigouroux and put in a cross for a Williams chance. Presence waned in the second half.

Flashes 6

Jacob Maddox

Comfortable on the ball and drove with it on a fair few occasions. Exceeded expectations on the fitness front having got through the full 90 minutes after recently joining as a free agent.

Promising 7

Danny Johnson

Got a hostile reception on his return to Brisbane Road. Not a happy afternoon having struggled to get into the game before being replaced.

Withdrawn 5

Andy Williams

Had a looping header gathered by Vigouroux and tried to make himself a nuisance. Will be keen to end his goalless run as soon as possible.

Endeavour 6

Substitutes