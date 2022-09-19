Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jack Earing still playing Walsall catch-up

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn says midfielder Jack Earing's recent lack of game time is due to him still playing catch-up after an injury-affected pre-season.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 27/08/22.WALSALL V GRIMSBY TOWN.Jack Earing...
SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 27/08/22.WALSALL V GRIMSBY TOWN.Jack Earing...

Earing was an unused substitute for the third League Two game in succession as the Saddlers lost 1-0 at table-toppers Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Flynn insists the 23-year-old – one of last season's top performers – is building his fitness up following an Achilles issue and will play at Cheltenham Town in the Papa John's Trophy tomorrow night.

"Jack'll have an opportunity on Tuesday," said Flynn.

"Don't forget, he missed a lot of pre-season and he struggled in the West Ham game against their kids.

"That told me he couldn't do two games in three days at the minute, because he's playing catch-up.

"So, I spoke to Jack. He's just got to keep working hard and he'll get an opportunity on Tuesday, no doubt."

Flynn, meanwhile, has called for Walsall to stop their lapses in concentration after the defeat at Orient made it nine games without a win.

"We're not good enough in both boxes. I mean for the duration of the game," added Flynn.

"For long parts of the game, we're showing we can do it. It's just that lapse of concentration.

"It's costing us. It's as simple as that."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News