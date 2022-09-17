Walsall's midfield men told to 'step up'

Isaac Hutchinson

The Saddlers went into today's game at League Two table-toppers Leyton Orient on an eight-game winless run across all competitions.

An issue throughout that run has been finding the right combination in midfield, with Liam Kinsella, Isaac Hutchinson and Brandon Comley looking for their best form while Jack Earing has been in and out of the side.

Flynn said on his midfielders: "The midfield needs to step up. They need to step up. They're too inconsistent at the minute.

"There's nobody chipping in with goals. They're working so hard, really hard, with the amount of running. The stats are through the roof, but I want that extra bit of quality.

"I want that extra bit of nous where they know where to pass, where to run and all the movements to make.

"We're showing them the rotations in training and sometimes I still see the same mistakes. I just need to iron them out."

Flynn added: "It's not just one player. It's the majority of them, if I'm honest.

"I do need a little bit more from them, they know that. They're honest enough to admit it.