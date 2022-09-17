Michael Flynn feels Walsall are in safe hands with Owen Evans

Owen Evans finds his wings

Evans is the Saddlers’ new first-choice shot-stopper having joined from Cheltenham Town over the summer and played all eight league games so far.

The Welshman was partly at fault for Colchester United’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Bescot this past Tuesday, but Flynn insists those moments are par for the course with any No.1 and is pleased with how the 25-year-old is going about his work.

“I think he’s been really good,” said Flynn.

“He maybe had a part in the goal on Tuesday, but that’s life as a keeper.

“If you make a mistake, you get punished. It’s not like an outfield player where you can get away with it sometimes.

“Owen has been brilliant. He’s come in and his distribution is the best in the league – by a mile.

“He’s made some very, very good saves.

“There are one or two things he needs to work on, but he’s doing that with Dan (Watson, goalkeeping coach).

“He’s a good kid, wants to learn, and I’ve been happy with Owen.”

Evans was due to be between the sticks again as Walsall took on league leaders Leyton Orient this afternoon.

He was likely to be the only keeper in the squad again, too, with Adam Przybek still struggling with a knock.

Przybek did not feature against Colchester in midweek and was expected to miss out once more at Brisbane Road.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch, Flynn has heaped more praise on Tom Knowles after opening his Saddlers account in the Colchester stalemate.

“He took it ever so well. He’s been a real positive, bright spark for us,” added Flynn.

“It was a good bit of business by the football club, the owners, to get him over the line.

“I do think he’ll go on to be a very, very good player at a lot higher level.

“Hopefully, we can get him up a level in the time he’s here, and then he’ll probably move on to a big Championship club.