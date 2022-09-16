Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Fynn: Walsall project will take time

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Michael Flynn insists his Walsall project will take time to come together as they prepare to face League Two table-toppers Leyton Orient tomorrow.

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 13/09/2022..Walsall Fc V Colchester W: Michael Flynn.
SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 13/09/2022..Walsall Fc V Colchester W: Michael Flynn.

The Saddlers head to Brisbane Road on an eight-game winless run in all competitions.

Flynn is eager to see a positive performance against the early pace-setters while also pointing out his quest to improve Walsall's fortunes is a long-term process.

"We've got to go there some time. Maybe I wish it wasn't when they were flying as high and we had as many players out," said Flynn.

"But it is what it is. We've got a tough game at Leyton Orient.

"Like I've said, Rome was not built in a day.

"We've got a project here we will finish and, trust me, if (any players) are not on the journey, they won't be here."

Meanwhile, Flynn is hoping second-choice keeper Adam Przybek will be fit enough to return to the bench after missing the Colchester United draw with a knock.

On how Przybek is doing, Flynn added: "I don't know, we'll have to have a look.

"I don't think it's anything serious but we've said this before and it's come back to bite me on the backside."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News