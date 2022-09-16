Michael Fynn: Walsall project will take time

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 13/09/2022..Walsall Fc V Colchester W: Michael Flynn.

The Saddlers head to Brisbane Road on an eight-game winless run in all competitions.

Flynn is eager to see a positive performance against the early pace-setters while also pointing out his quest to improve Walsall's fortunes is a long-term process.

"We've got to go there some time. Maybe I wish it wasn't when they were flying as high and we had as many players out," said Flynn.

"But it is what it is. We've got a tough game at Leyton Orient.

"Like I've said, Rome was not built in a day.

"We've got a project here we will finish and, trust me, if (any players) are not on the journey, they won't be here."

Meanwhile, Flynn is hoping second-choice keeper Adam Przybek will be fit enough to return to the bench after missing the Colchester United draw with a knock.

On how Przybek is doing, Flynn added: "I don't know, we'll have to have a look.