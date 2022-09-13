Walsall v Colchester: Michael Flynn feels Saddlers will find form again soon

Walsall against Newport County

After the weekend’s football was postponed due to the passing of the Queen, the Saddlers welcome the U’s to Bescot tonight in the aim of returning to winning ways.

Flynn’s men are currently on a seven-game winless run while they have suffered four straight defeats in all competitions. But given the nature of recent performances – a lack of ruthlessness the main thing letting them down as of late – the boss remains positive.

“We’re looking at everything – why we haven’t killed teams off and won games we should have,” said Flynn.

“The analysis shows we’re in the top segment for every stat, so it’s a little bit frustrating.

“Stats don’t win you games, we know that, but it goes to show the processes we’re doing are putting us in a good light. We have a lot of optimism and belief that we’re not far away.”

While disappointed not to have had the chance to impress against Northampton Town this past Saturday, the postponement did allow for more time on the training pitch after a hectic first month of the campaign.

On the free weekend ahead of this encounter, Flynn said: “For me, it’s to show a sign of respect for arguably the greatest monarch this country has had.

“It’s a decision people thought was correct to show that respect, but there’s a fixture list that needs to be played and I’m sure the Royal Family will appreciate the minute’s silence – for the supporters and football world to show their respect in that manner.

“We still trained on Saturday as we were always under the impression that tonight would be on, so we’ve still got to be professional and do things the right way.

“We had a really good week training-wise. We’ve got to prepare properly because life will move on and we’ve got to make sure we’re ready to win a football match, while showing our respects at the same time.”

Walsall have been boosted by improvements on the injury front as, although they are both still not in contention, Liam Gordon is taking part in unopposed group training while Oisin McEntee has been doing solo running drills.

The Saddlers are not thought to have any fresh issues as they look to pile more pressure on Colchester chief Wayne Brown following their poor start to the season.

Flynn has urged his men not to take the visitors’ difficult run of form for granted as he added: “I’m expecting a tough game. Every game is going to be a tough game.

“Colchester will be raring to go. I bet they’re glad they didn’t have to go to Barrow on the weekend as that’ll keep them fresh.