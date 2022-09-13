Michael Flynn backing Tom Knowles to start firing

Walsall's Tom Knowles

Saddlers face Colchester United tonight looking to halt their recent winless run.

Knowles, meanwhile, remains on the hunt for his first goal for the club following his summer arrival from Yeovil Town having missed some good chances in the past few games.

Flynn said on Knowles: “I’m not being funny, in a way, it might be good he missed a few chances with the way he has been playing – finishing aside.

“If he had scored a few, we might have ended up getting a bid for him by the end of August.

“He’s playing really well. He just needs to have that bit of composure now in front of goal. I’ve got no doubt in Tom whatsoever because his attitude is unbelievable and his work ethic is first-class.”

As well as Knowles, Andy Williams is desperate to open his Walsall account and ease the burden currently on seven-goal striker Danny Johnson.

Flynn added: “We need other players chipping in, let’s not dress it up.

“It can’t just be the Danny Johnson show.

“I want goals from all over the pitch and to be honest, we should have so far.