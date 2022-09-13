Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn backing Tom Knowles to start firing

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has no doubt the ‘first-class’ Tom Knowles will find his shooting boots and be a regular source of goals.

Walsall's Tom Knowles
Walsall's Tom Knowles

Saddlers face Colchester United tonight looking to halt their recent winless run.

Knowles, meanwhile, remains on the hunt for his first goal for the club following his summer arrival from Yeovil Town having missed some good chances in the past few games.

Flynn said on Knowles: “I’m not being funny, in a way, it might be good he missed a few chances with the way he has been playing – finishing aside.

“If he had scored a few, we might have ended up getting a bid for him by the end of August.

“He’s playing really well. He just needs to have that bit of composure now in front of goal. I’ve got no doubt in Tom whatsoever because his attitude is unbelievable and his work ethic is first-class.”

As well as Knowles, Andy Williams is desperate to open his Walsall account and ease the burden currently on seven-goal striker Danny Johnson.

Flynn added: “We need other players chipping in, let’s not dress it up.

“It can’t just be the Danny Johnson show.

“I want goals from all over the pitch and to be honest, we should have so far.

“We’ve got to keep going and believing in what we’re doing.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News