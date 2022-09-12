Liam Bennett eager to be a Walsall fan's favourite

Liam Bennett

Bennett, on loan from Cambridge United, has caught the eye for the Saddlers so far this season with a series of committed displays.

The tireless 20-year-old has played as a full-back, wing-back and even a wide midfielder for Michael Flynn, and he wants to remain in the thick of things.

“It’s always been me; I’ve always been an all-action type of player," said Bennett.

"I want to be the one that gets forward, creates chances and I also want to be the one that makes big tackles, blocks things on the line and I pride myself on one-v-one battles.

"I love to be all-action and be the best that I can in every situation within football.

“I want to play as many games as I can, keep racking up the appearances, keep performing well, be consistent in everything that I do and hopefully be on the end of as many positive results as we can.”

Walsall – after all the weekend football was suspended due to the Queen's passing – are due to return to League Two action at home against Colchester United tomorrow.

Bennett seems set for another start given his recent performances, although exactly where he will feature is difficult to tell with the number of roles he has had up to yet.