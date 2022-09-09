Jimmy Walker backs Walsall to overcome slump in form

Walsall's Liam Kinsella in action against Bradford

The Saddlers go into tomorrow's home clash with Northampton Town having lost four on the bounce across all competitions.

Walker, the club's record appearance holder, is not worried, though, and says boss Michael Flynn will be learning a lot about his players.

"People have got to settle down into their positions," said former keeper Walker.

"We probably still don't know our best formation, but that's going to come.

"The manager will be learning a lot about the players, and vice versa. It's going to take some time.

"For me, the bigger picture is that if we're mid-table in January with a chance of pushing towards the play-offs, that'd be outstanding compared to where we've been the last two seasons.

"It's a case of not getting too carried away with the wins and not too doom-and-gloom with a few losses.

"I do think we'll pick up some results with the goals of Danny Johnson, and the blend of experience and youth in the squad – Ronan Maher who's done well.

"There's enough to give me the belief we'll do OK. It's just whether we can take that next step and push on. I hope we can."

Walsall's current seven-game winless run follows a bright start to the campaign which saw them go four unbeaten.

"With the start we had, it's easy to get carried away. Don't get me wrong, I loved it," added Walker.

"Expectations are raised, and that's great. That's football, you want excitement.

"You look at it again now and we've had two or three years of transition.

"We've had seasons where it's not worked, and we've ripped it up and started again.

"So, it's a definite work in progress. I don't think you can get too high or too low on it.

"You don't want to lose four on the spin, but there'll be a lot of work going on behind the scenes.