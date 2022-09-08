Michael Flynn calls for a smarter Walsall in front of goal

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 30/08/2022..Walsall V West Ham under 21's. WA: Michael Flynn..

The Saddlers find themselves on a seven-match run without a victory while they have lost four on the bounce across all competitions.

A common theme throughout the difficult spell has been a lack of ruthlessness in the final third – the unwanted trait especially apparent in last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Bradford City.

Flynn is determined to find a clinical edge as soon as possible and said: "We're working on it. We're working non-stop on it.

"The players have just got to back themselves and make the right choice at the right time.

"It's frustrating. Once they cross the line, it's not me who's shooting for them.

"They just need to be a little more savvy. They need to calm down and think about the game."

Walsall had hoped to land a striker on deadline day last week but saw a deal fall through late in the day.

Flynn needs his other forwards to step up and support top scorer Danny Johnson, who has started the season in fine form by grabbing seven goals already.

Andy Williams, Douglas James-Taylor and Tom Knowles are yet to find the net for the Saddlers while Timmy Abraham notched in the Carabao Cup win over Swindon last month.

Asked whether other players need to step up to the mark, Flynn added: "Of course.

"We keep saying about the injuries, but we're not making excuses.

"It hampered what we could bring in and what we couldn't because the budget was at the maximum with those injured boys.

"But it is what it is. We've got to start winning games.