Former Walsall coach Marcus Stewart diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Marcus Stewart

Stewart served as part of Darrell Clarke’s coaching team at Bescot, joining the Saddlers in the summer of 2019 before leaving the role in May 2020.

The 49-year-old previously had a decorated playing career, scoring more than 250 goals for eight clubs including Ipswich Town and Sunderland.

He currently serves as head of player development at Yeovil Town.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank those closest to me for their unwavering support since my recent diagnosis,” said Stewart.

“As I take the time to adjust, my intention is to continue to enjoy my work in football and spend time with my family.

“In the future, I would like to use my platform within football to help raise awareness around MND, but in the short-term, I would like to ask for privacy on behalf of myself and my family.”

Stewart and his wife Louise have set up a JustGiving page with all proceeds going to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.