Donervon Daniels is determined to be Walsall goal-scoring defender

The Saddlers displayed a frustrating lack of ruthlessness as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City at the weekend.

Daniels, up from centre-half, got on the scoresheet at Valley Parade and wants to chip in more regularly as Michael Flynn's side look to find a cutting edge.

"This season I've set myself a target to add a lot more goals to my game," said Daniels.

"It's something I did in the early part of my career.

"I used to score, and I definitely feel I can add quite a few goals to the team this season.

"I also want to get back to keeping clean sheets.

"At the start of the season, we had three on the bounce, and this team is more capable of keeping clean sheets while defenders chip in with goals.

"It's something we have to aspire to achieve."

With Walsall now seven games without a victory, Daniels added on being clinical: "It's something we work on and we have to really start implementing – that no-excuse mentality.