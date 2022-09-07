Danny Cashman ready to help out Walsall

Danny Cashman (Credit: Walsall FC)

Cashman joined the Saddlers last week on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Coventry City and made his debut off the bench in the 2-1 loss at Bradford City.

The 21-year-old comes in having spent the whole of last term in League Two with Rochdale, where he made 29 appearances and scored three goals.

Assessing that spell and how it will benefit him now at Walsall, Cashman said: "You take away a lot of things from any loan, whether you're playing or not.

"Last year was a mix and match kind of year for me, where I started to play a lot and then fell out of favour.

"That happens in first-team football, and you've got to be able to deal with that in the correct way and just carry on going.

"I've learnt that side of the game, and mainly just making sure I'm ready and focused on helping the team as much as I can.

"The games come around quick in this league. It's normally Saturday-Tuesday, so there are lots of games and lots of opportunities to make a mark."

Cashman progressed through the youth ranks at Brighton before signing for Coventry last year and then immediately heading out on loan to Rochdale.

The versatile attacker is capable of playing out wide or through the middle, having been deployed on the left flank in the second half at Bradford.

Walsall have struggled to take their chances as of late amid a seven-game winless run and Cashman is keen to help solve that problem.

"It's another challenge, walking into a new changing room," he added.

"It's all fresh and early days. I'm just getting to know what people are like – how they train and play – and we'll take it from there.

"I just want to do my best and help the team in any way I can.