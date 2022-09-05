Walsall sign teenager Jonas Mukuna after spell on trial

Jonas Mukuna (Picture: Walsall FC)

The 17-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Saddlers – his first professional contract.

He had been at Bescot for a few months in a bid to win a deal, featuring in a number of pre-season friendlies for Michael Flynn's side.

"I am buzzing. It is something I have always worked hard for throughout my whole life playing football and to sign my first professional contract, my family and I are delighted and I can only just thank God," said Mukuna.

"I feel like it is a step that I am now ready to take. I have been working hard to break into the first team and it is now time to kick on and continue working and hopefully I can cement my place in the squad.

"Being around the squad this summer gave me a taste of what first-team football is like. Playing against Premier League, Championship and League One opposition, it has shown me each and every level.

"If I get my chance, and hopefully I do get my chance, then I know what is needed of me."

Mukuna previously spent time in the youth ranks at both Leyton Orient and Queens Park Rangers, while last year he was with Sutton United as a first-year scholar.

Flynn added on the youngster: "I am pleased to add Jonas to the group.

“He was with us for the majority of our pre-season and he showed the coaching staff and I some of the qualities that he has as a player.

“He is still very young and very raw, so we have got to manage him correctly and we want him to keep his feet firmly on the ground.