Walsall complete deal for ex-Chelsea youngster Jacob Maddox

Jacob Maddox (Picture: Walsall FC)

The 23-year-old joins the Saddlers having recently left Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

He previously won two FA Youth Cups and the Uefa Youth Cup while at Chelsea, and he has also represented England up to under-20 level.

"I am delighted to be here,” said Maddox.

“It is a great opportunity for me to help the team. I like the club, the ground and the manager.

“I am coming here to play as many games as I can and help the team the best I can.

“I would like to say that I am comfortable on the ball. I will take it on in any area and I want to get others involved in my play.

“I would like to score more goals and get more assists. I feel like I have the qualities to do so, so that is something that I think I can improve on and help the team with this year.”

Maddox began his career at Bristol City before joining Chelsea, where he featured regularly for the U18 and U21 sides.

He won the 2017 Euro U19 Championships with England alongside the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Aaron Ramsdale.

He played five times for Vitoria after joining in 2020 while the whole of last season saw him on loan at Burton Albion in League One, making 18 appearances.

Maddox has also had loan spells at Cheltenham Town, Tranmere Rovers and Southampton in his career so far.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn added on Maddox: “I’m excited to have Jacob in.

“He’s technically very good. He came through at Chelsea and has been around a winning environment and that’s key for us because we want winners.