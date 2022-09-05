Donervon Daniels confident Walsall can turn things around

Donervon Daniels takes on Danny Amos

The Saddlers dominated for large spells at Bradford City on Saturday but were made to pay for a lack of ruthlessness as they suffered a 2-1 defeat.

It is now seven without a victory and four straight losses in all competitions. Daniels – who got Walsall's goal – insists things will turn as he said: "Obviously, at the moment, we're going through a bit of a tough patch.

"But it's part and parcel of going on and achieving something.

"If we had it all our way throughout the entire season, it would feel a bit fake.

"Obviously, you don't want to go through it, but I believe in the group, the manager and every single member of staff.

"It will come good. It's just having to persevere through this tough time."

Walsall saw Danny Johnson have an early penalty saved before Andy Cook and Jake Young scored for Bradford.

Daniels replied in the second period but the Saddlers could not find a leveller.

"It's extremely frustrating. Everyone saw how dominant we were in that game, from the first whistle," added Daniels.

"We were excellent. It's just a lapse in concentration and mistakes for their two goals.

"We can take heart from our performance.