Bradford 2 Walsall 1 - Player Ratings

OWEN EVANS
Did well to deny Harratt one-on-one towards the end after being beaten by Cook and Young in the first half.
Save 6
HAYDEN WHITE
Allowed Young to cut inside from the left onto his right foot as the winger doubled Bradford’s lead. Taken off at half-time.
Lapse 5
PETER CLARKE
His unfortunate slip gave Cook the space to fire home the Bantams’ opener. Clarke then also went off at the break.
Replaced 5
DONERVON DANIELS
Got Walsall back into the game with a clever toe-poked finish in the second half and played with a sense of urgency throughout. Won his fair share of headers, too, in a strong performance.
Strong 8
MANNY MONTHE
Playing as a left-back in the first half, the colossal Monthe proved a threat going forward. Put in a lovely cross that should have led to a goal for Knowles.
Threat 7
LIAM BENNETT
Having started at right midfield, Bennett enjoyed the freedom to attack more and gave Bradford left-back Ridehalgh a fair bit to think about. Always a keen runner.
Busy 7
LIAM KINSELLA
Covered a lot of ground before being replaced by Hutchinson as Walsall pushed for a leveller towards the end.
Work 6
BRANDON COMLEY
Fairly efficient with the ball in midfield and had a few shots from range without having a huge impact on proceedings.
Effort 6
TAYLOR ALLEN
Went close to an equaliser as a looping volley from the edge of the area forced a sharp save from Bradford keeper Lewis.
Volley 7
TOM KNOWLES
Did brilliantly to draw a foul from Crichlow and win the early penalty for Walsall. Caused problems throughout but his end-product must improve – a scuffed shot kept out by Lewis.
Dangerous 7
DANNY JOHNSON
You would have put your house on him tucking away that penalty but Lewis made the save. Will be frustrated.
Denied 6
Substitutes
Danny Cashman 6 (for White, 46); Andy Williams 6 (for Clarke, 46; Isaac Hutchinson 6 (for Kinsella, 76); Timmy Abraham (for Bennett, 82) N/A; Ronan Maher (for Knowles, 90) N/A. Subs not used: Przybek (gk), Earing.