Bradford 2 Walsall 1 - Player Ratings

OWEN EVANS

Did well to deny Harratt one-on-one towards the end after being beaten by Cook and Young in the first half.

Save 6

HAYDEN WHITE

Allowed Young to cut inside from the left onto his right foot as the winger doubled Bradford’s lead. Taken off at half-time.

Lapse 5

PETER CLARKE

His unfortunate slip gave Cook the space to fire home the Bantams’ opener. Clarke then also went off at the break.

Replaced 5

DONERVON DANIELS

Got Walsall back into the game with a clever toe-poked finish in the second half and played with a sense of urgency throughout. Won his fair share of headers, too, in a strong performance.

Strong 8

MANNY MONTHE

Playing as a left-back in the first half, the colossal Monthe proved a threat going forward. Put in a lovely cross that should have led to a goal for Knowles.

Threat 7

LIAM BENNETT

Having started at right midfield, Bennett enjoyed the freedom to attack more and gave Bradford left-back Ridehalgh a fair bit to think about. Always a keen runner.

Busy 7

LIAM KINSELLA

Covered a lot of ground before being replaced by Hutchinson as Walsall pushed for a leveller towards the end.

Work 6

BRANDON COMLEY

Fairly efficient with the ball in midfield and had a few shots from range without having a huge impact on proceedings.

Effort 6

TAYLOR ALLEN

Went close to an equaliser as a looping volley from the edge of the area forced a sharp save from Bradford keeper Lewis.

Volley 7

TOM KNOWLES

Did brilliantly to draw a foul from Crichlow and win the early penalty for Walsall. Caused problems throughout but his end-product must improve – a scuffed shot kept out by Lewis.

Dangerous 7

DANNY JOHNSON

You would have put your house on him tucking away that penalty but Lewis made the save. Will be frustrated.

Denied 6

Substitutes