Michael Flynn: Deadline day was tough for Walsall

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers brought in Danny Cashman on loan before Thursday’s 11pm deadline while Flynn Clarke returned to Norwich City.

Flynn, though, had wanted to do more business as he said: “It was so frustrating, disappointing. It was a bit of a tough day. We had plan A, B, C, D – down to X.

“I’m not just going to sign players for the sake of it when it gets late.

“We missed out on our prime targets, and the next. So, yes, it was a frustrating day.

“Trivela and Leigh (Pomlett) have been brilliant in supporting me.

“They have extended the budget, but when you look at the injury list we’ve got, I’m working without a big bulk of that budget.

“Those five players missing – in any squad – will be a factor.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and make sure we’re not too far away come January.”

Walsall made 17 signings in the window – although 16 remain with Clarke going back.

Flynn currently have Joss Labadie, Conor Wilkinson, Joe Riley, Oisin McEntee and Liam Gordon on the injury list, and Flynn says they will knuckle down with what they have.

“That’s all we’ll ever do. I’ve worked with squads not as good as what we’ve got here and done well,” he added.