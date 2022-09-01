Walsall's Taylor Allen eager to keep hold of his spot

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 23/08/22 WALSALL VS CHARLTON ATHLETIC Taylor Allen.

Allen – signed on a free from Forest Green Rovers this summer – has been a solid performer across a few different positions for the Saddlers so far.

Having struggled to get regular game time at his old club, the 22-year-old is embracing the chance to prove his worth to boss Michael Flynn and the fans.

"I had my three years at Forest Green and obviously didn't play as much as I wanted to, but with the circumstances and the run we had last season, it was hard to get in," said Allen, who grew up in Walsall and started out in non-league with Birmingham side Romulus.

"I just tried to learn as much as I can and bring that here when I came in.

"I've been pushing myself as much as I can. I wanted to stake a claim and play every week.

"At the moment, I've been playing most games and really enjoying it.

"From the start of the season, I've been trying to set myself targets.

"I want try to have an impact on the game and help the team as much as I can – going forward and defensively."

Left-sided Allen has played at both full-back and wing-back over the past several weeks, while he also featured in midfield during pre-season.

On that flexibility, he added: "Over my years of playing, I've literally played everywhere.

"It might not always be down to choice, but as long as I'm playing, I'll happily play anywhere.