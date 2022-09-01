Walsall confirm Flynn Clarke's return to Norwich City

Flynn Clarke

The 19-year-old playmaker had joined the Saddlers on a season-long loan deal from the Canaries earlier this summer.

After making just three appearances, though, he now heads back to Carrow Road.

Walsall said in a club statement: "Walsall Football Club can confirm that Flynn Clarke has returned to his parent club Norwich City.

"We would like to thank Flynn for his efforts and wish him all the best in the future."

Clarke played twice in the Carabao Cup and once in the Papa John's Trophy for the Saddlers – starting the 1-0 loss to West Ham Under-21s this past Tuesday.