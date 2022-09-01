Notification Settings

Walsall confirm Flynn Clarke's return to Norwich City

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall have announced young midfielder Flynn Clarke has returned to parent club Norwich City.

Flynn Clarke

The 19-year-old playmaker had joined the Saddlers on a season-long loan deal from the Canaries earlier this summer.

After making just three appearances, though, he now heads back to Carrow Road.

Walsall said in a club statement: "Walsall Football Club can confirm that Flynn Clarke has returned to his parent club Norwich City.

"We would like to thank Flynn for his efforts and wish him all the best in the future."

Clarke played twice in the Carabao Cup and once in the Papa John's Trophy for the Saddlers – starting the 1-0 loss to West Ham Under-21s this past Tuesday.

He will link back up with the under-21s side at Norwich.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

