Walsall complete loan deal for Coventry City forward Danny Cashman

Danny Cashman (Credit: Walsall FC)

Cashman comes in with League Two experience having spent last term at Rochdale, where he made 29 appearances and scored three goals.

The 21-year-old came through the academy at Brighton before joining Coventry last year and then heading on loan to Spotland.

“I came here last season and saw the stadium and the fans and I thought it was a good club to be with,” said Cashman.

“I am hard-working; I can win us a game. I feel like I have got that final bit of product about me, that last pass or my finishing which I think is quite good with the movement but more importantly I will always give my all.

“Whenever I am playing, I will always go until I can’t go no more and I feel like that is what the fans will see from me.

“No player comes in thinking they are going to be starting every game, you have to earn that right, you need to fight every week and in every training session and I am no different.

“I am coming in to fight to try and play every game and get as many minutes as I can get and help the team out as much as possible.

“I want to give the fans something to cheer about and hopefully if I do well, we do well and then everyone goes home happy.”

Saddlers boss Michael Flynn says Cashman is comfortable out wide or through the middle in attack.

Flynn added: "I’m pleased to get Danny over the line.

“He has League Two experience having been with Rochdale last year and he gives us another attacking option.

“He's a versatile forward who can offer us something different to what we already have in the squad and I am looking forward to working with him.