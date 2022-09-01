Walsall assistant Wayne Hatswell hails 'professional' Liam Bennett

Walsall's Liam Bennett

The Saddlers – who were looking to do some business before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline – have suffered three straight defeats in all competitions.

Young full-back Bennett, though, has shone in recent weeks and was the top performer in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to West Ham Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy.

"He's a really good professional. He's so fit – he demonstrated that in pre-season," said Hatswell.

"I think my pre-seasons are quite hard, but he excelled in it. I might have to change them with someone like him.

"He has the desire to get forward, and he knows when to get forward and put the ball in the box.

"He keeps defenders guessing with the different crosses he puts in. We just need somebody to be on the end of them.

"Liam's come out of it with good credit."

Bennett is on loan from Cambridge United for the season and has featured as both a wing-back and conventional full-back so far – left and right.

"You know what you're going to get with Benno," added Hatswell.

"He works tirelessly up and down. He still has stuff to improve, defensively, but he's young and wants to learn.