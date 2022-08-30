Notification Settings

Michael Flynn set to make Walsall changes

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Walsall boss Michael Flynn admits he is being 'careful' and will make changes for tonight's Papa John's Trophy clash with West Ham United Under-21s.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 27/08/22.WALSALL V GRIMSBY TOWN.Walsall head coach Michael Flynn..
The Saddlers get started in the competition by taking on the youthful Hammers at Bescot (7pm).

It is the eighth game of a jam-packed August and with that, Flynn is keen to avoid any more injuries – skipper Donervon Daniels having picked up a knock at the weekend while Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie, Joe Riley, Oisin McEntee and Liam Gordon are on the sidelines.

"I've got to be honest, there's so many games," said Flynn.

"I've got to be careful. If Donervon is out, we're down to 18 players.

"We have Flynn Clarke who wasn't involved on Saturday, so we'd be down to 18.

"You're asking players to play week in and week out.

"People might say 'it's the beginning of the season, so they should be fit'.

"But when you get that many games, in a short space of time, that's when you start getting injuries. I've got be careful."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

