Michael Flynn set to make Walsall changes

The Saddlers get started in the competition by taking on the youthful Hammers at Bescot (7pm).

It is the eighth game of a jam-packed August and with that, Flynn is keen to avoid any more injuries – skipper Donervon Daniels having picked up a knock at the weekend while Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie, Joe Riley, Oisin McEntee and Liam Gordon are on the sidelines.

"I've got to be honest, there's so many games," said Flynn.

"I've got to be careful. If Donervon is out, we're down to 18 players.

"We have Flynn Clarke who wasn't involved on Saturday, so we'd be down to 18.

"You're asking players to play week in and week out.

"People might say 'it's the beginning of the season, so they should be fit'.