Walsall 1 Grimsby Town 2 - Player ratings

Liam Bennett.

OWEN EVANS

Saved a header from Clifton in the first half. Then had nothing to do before conceding the two goals. 6

DONERVON DANIELS

Had looked pretty steady before going off with an injury. Appeared to tweak something when going up for a header and Walsall missed his presence. 7

PETER CLARKE

Tried to play Pepple offside for Grimsby’s first but failed, with the forward’s cross then tucked away by Clifton. 5

MANNY MONTHE

Looks too easy for him at times, but Monthe was perhaps guilty of getting complacent as the game went on. 5

LIAM BENNETT

Justified his inclusion straight away by playing a key role in Johnson’s goal. His energy and willingness to attack down the right gives Walsall the threat from wing-back they have craved. Should start regularly if he continues like this. 8

BRANDON COMLEY

Flynn admitted the midfield was non-existent after the game, and Comley struggled to get into it. Flynn did also say he is playing through a knock, which may explain his performance. 5

LIAM KINSELLA

Typically battled but Walsall needed a calming influence. Kinsella, on the whole, did not provide that composure. 5

JACK EARING

Will have been pleased to have got a chance in a more attacking midfield role. Did not massively shine but set up two big chances for Knowles, so he could easily have had two assists. 6

TAYLOR ALLEN

Did not do anything majorly wrong but equally did not stand out like Bennett did. 6

TOM KNOWLES

Was busy throughout and his pace and willingness to dribble with the ball gives defenders problems. His finishing, though, left a lot to be desired. 6

DANNY JOHNSON

Up to seven goals already thanks to an instinctive close-range finish. A proper poacher who knows where the net is. 7

Subs

Hayden White (for Daniels, 60) 5; Andy Williams (for Earing, 76) 5; Ronan Maher (for Comley, 87); Isaac Hutchinson (for Allen, 87); Timmy Abraham (for Knowles, 87).