Michael Flynn working hard to complete exciting Walsall business

Flynn has made no secret of his desire to add more numbers to his squad despite having made 16 new signings already this summer.

The window closes at 11pm next Thursday, and when asked on the progress in terms of incomings, Flynn said: “I’m still hopeful.

“I haven’t stopped over the last couple of days, speaking to agents, managers, players and clubs.

“We’ve been having our own board meetings. I’ll be honest, I’ll be glad when the window is closed as it does take a little bit away from you that I owe to these players.

“I know my coaches are very capable, but I want to give the players my undivided attention.

“I do, but it’s just maybe that one occasion where you’re thinking ‘where’s this phone call’ as you want to bring a player in.

“It’s the nature of the job, but this does seem like the longest window in memory.

“We need numbers, we do, because if we’re going in with 18 fit players, there’s no guarantee Liam Gordon is going to come back fit and firing. He might break down, or Oisin (McEntee) could break down, and that would really stretch us until January.

“It’s a long time, another four months as soon as we get into September. Four months with 18 players, it’s going to be difficult.

“As much as I do want more numbers, it’s got to be the right quality.

“If the right one comes up that I think can help more than two, I’ll do the one. It’s one of them.

“It’s got to be right for the club. I’m working on it, believe me, and hopefully next week we’ll have something to get the fans excited.”

Flynn has bolstered all areas of the squad so far this summer and seen the new-look group gel pretty quickly.

Notably, there is room for movement on the loan front as Walsall currently have four loanees in Danny Johnson, Flynn Clarke, Douglas James-Taylor and Liam Bennett, while five loan players are allowed in a matchday squad.

Flynn is making sure anyone who comes in has the right character, although he is sure they would not upset the dynamic anyway.

“I’m doing my homework on the targets,” added Flynn.

“One thing I will say if it is one or two, they won’t break the bond that’s here anyway.