Walsall v Grimsby preview: Andy Williams sure the goals and wins will start to flow

Andy Williams

Williams was dealt a disappointing blow as the Saddlers lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, with what appeared to be a perfectly fine goal controversially chalked off for handball.

The veteran striker, rubbing salt into the wounds, was also shown a yellow card and while flabbergasted with the decision, he is taking the positives from the situation.

Williams has a spring in his step as Walsall return to League Two action at home against Grimsby Town tomorrow.

“In recent weeks, we’ve shown we’ve got fight and can dig in – all those sort of nitty-gritty bits you have to do a lot of in League Two,” he said.

“We’ve been letting ourselves down a little bit with the ball at our feet, but that’s a massive positive we can take from Tuesday night.

“We created chances and got into the final third, and more than matched a team above us in the pyramid. We’ve got to take those positives forward and put it together on the weekend.

“I was clearly frustrated but these things happen in football, unfortunately.

“It felt like it was turning, though, and it was a better performance from the team, and from me personally.

“I’ll take confidence from putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t given, but I know I did the right thing and made the right run.

“We take the positives from it and push towards Saturday now.”

Williams is still looking for his first competitive Saddlers goal and believes it will come soon enough, having forged a good partnership with Danny Johnson.

Johnson has six goals to his name this season already and Williams is determined to get in on the act – the pair likely to lead the line against the Mariners.

“We’ve been linking up really well and he’s been a pleasure to play with,” said Williams.

“It’d be nice personally to chip in with some goals as well as that’s my game.

“Other than the home games, I don’t feel like I’ve had a vast amount of chances, but I think that comes from some of my link-up play as well. If I link the play better, hopefully the chances will follow.

“That’s what we did better (on Tuesday) and I had a part to play in that.

“It’s good as there’s competition with Timmy (Abraham) and DJT (Douglas James-Taylor).

“They’ve been knocking on the door and we want to keep pushing each other.

“At the moment, it’s DJ (Johnson) getting all the headlines!”